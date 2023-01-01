Suffolk Police search for 19-year-old suspect for shooting into home

Police are looking for Brandon D. Smith, 19, after a shooting in the 2100 block Arizona Ave. Saturday morning.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are looking for a 19-year-old suspect after a shooting into a Suffolk home Saturday.

According to Suffolk Police, the shooting happened in the 2100 Block of Arizona Avenue, and someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m.

Suffolk Police identified Brandon Deyonte Smith, of Portsmouth, as the suspect.

A department spokesperson said authorities are actively searching for Smith on several active warrants, including shooting from a vehicle so as to endanger persons, shooting at an occupied dwelling, willfully discharging firearms in public places and domestic assault.

Police said bullets struck two vehicles, also.

Smith should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the department spokesperson.