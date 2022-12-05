x
Suffolk

Suffolk police search for 2 men who went missing, left medication behind

Credit: Suffolk Police Department
Ian Godbout, left; and Rusty Wellman, right

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police officers are looking for two men who went missing without their medication Monday afternoon.

The police department said 42-year-old Ian Godbout and 54-year-old Rusty Wellman were last seen walking on E. Washington Street near the Tabernacle Christian Church around 12:30 p.m.

Godbout has brown hair and brown eyes, and Wellman has blond hair with blue eyes.

Police are concerned about their welfare. The temperatures will be in the 40s in Suffolk Monday night.

If you've seen either of them since mid-day Monday, or know where they could be, please call the police department at 757-923-2350, option 8. 

