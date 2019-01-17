SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is searching for a missing endangered adult and it's asking for the public's help.

Orin Barrymorre Teasley, 49, was last seen near Maryview Hospital in Portsmouth on January 8, 2019.

The 49-year-old was reported missing on January 11 and declared as endangered Wednesday evening.

The Suffolk resident is described as a black man standing 6'1" tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Teasley has a diminished mental capacity and needs continuous care with day-to-day functions. He may not know his surroundings or address.

If anyone knows where Teasley is, they are asked not to approach him and to immediately call 911.