Suffolk Police: Elderly, endangered man missing

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is asking the public for help to find a missing elderly man.

Lynn Edward Smith, 92, left his home in Suffolk around 7 a.m. this morning, and it's believed that he may be heading to D.C.

A statement from police says that Smith drives a dark blue 2008 Ford Fusion with the D.C. tag of HP23176.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a dark blue sweatshirt, black suspenders and a black cap.

Smith is suffering from early stages of dementia, and he has other medical conditions that require medicine.