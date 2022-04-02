Suffolk Police: Elderly, endangered man missing

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is asking the public for help to find a missing elderly man.
Lynn Edward Smith, 92, left his home in Suffolk around 7 a.m. this morning, and it's believed that he may be heading to D.C.
A statement from police says that Smith drives a dark blue 2008 Ford Fusion with the D.C. tag of HP23176.
He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a dark blue sweatshirt, black suspenders and a black cap.
Smith is suffering from early stages of dementia, and he has other medical conditions that require medicine.
If you see him, check on him and then contact the Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center, at 757-923-2350, option 8.