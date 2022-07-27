Suffolk police search for missing man who needs medical treatment

If you know of Weldin's whereabouts or have any information, contact the Suffolk Police Department first at 757-923-2350.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing man who was last seen on July 26.

According to a news release, officers were called to a home at 364 Canaan Circle after receiving reports of the man's disappearance.

Joshua Carroll Weldin, 34, was last seen leaving his residence at 5:45 p.m.

He's described as being 6'1" and approximately 215 pounds. Weldin currently has a medical condition that requires treatment as soon as possible.

He was last seen in a black Toyota 4-Runner with VA plate number VEW-7522.

Police ask that if you see him, to contact them and not approach him at this time.