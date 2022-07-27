Suffolk police search for missing man who needs medical treatment

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing man who was last seen on July 26.
According to a news release, officers were called to a home at 364 Canaan Circle after receiving reports of the man's disappearance.
Joshua Carroll Weldin, 34, was last seen leaving his residence at 5:45 p.m.
He's described as being 6'1" and approximately 215 pounds. Weldin currently has a medical condition that requires treatment as soon as possible.
He was last seen in a black Toyota 4-Runner with VA plate number VEW-7522.
Police ask that if you see him, to contact them and not approach him at this time.
If you know of Weldin's whereabouts or have any information, contact the Suffolk Police Department at 757-923-2350 or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here. You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.