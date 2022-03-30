Suffolk police search for missing woman

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is asking the community to help search for a missing 43-year-old woman.
On Wednesday, a spokesman for the city said officers were looking for Tosha Yarnell Watkins, who left her home on Niblick Circle at 4 p.m. on March 29, and hasn't been heard from since.
Her home is down Hillpoint Boulevard, near Brock Point.
Watkins is described as a Black woman who stands between 5'9" and 6'1" tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.
She was wearing a gray fuzzy jacket, white Nike baseball hat and lack sweat pants with white dots when she left home. She was driving a brown 2009 Saturn Outlook with the license plate UYC6164.
The police department considers her missing and endangered.
If you know where she is, or you've seen her since Tuesday, please call 911 or your local police department.