Suffolk police search for missing woman

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is asking the community to help search for a missing 43-year-old woman.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the city said officers were looking for Tosha Yarnell Watkins, who left her home on Niblick Circle at 4 p.m. on March 29, and hasn't been heard from since.

Her home is down Hillpoint Boulevard, near Brock Point.

Watkins is described as a Black woman who stands between 5'9" and 6'1" tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

She was wearing a gray fuzzy jacket, white Nike baseball hat and lack sweat pants with white dots when she left home. She was driving a brown 2009 Saturn Outlook with the license plate UYC6164.

The police department considers her missing and endangered.