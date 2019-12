SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General on Friday night.

Police said the call came in around 8:57 p.m. in the 5900 block of Godwin Boulevard.

A man walked into the store with a gun and demanded money from the register.

He left the store with cash. No one was injured.

Anyone that has information or that can identify the man is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. To submit a tip online, go to www.p3tips.com.