Suffolk Police searching for missing endangered woman

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are asking for help in the search for a missing woman who is believed to be endangered.

Miracle Knight, 20, was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

No one has been able to contact Knight since she left her residence in the 400 block of Wilson Street in Suffolk.

Police said Knight was last seen on foot and wearing black leggings, a blue hoodie and flip flops.