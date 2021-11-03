Police looking for gunman in September Suffolk shooting

Tyrese Rahzel Harris is facing five charges in connection to the incident, including malicious wounding by mob.

Suffolk police are looking for a man who has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened in September.

Officials said they are looking for 22-year-old Tyrese Rahzel Harris following their investigation into a shooting that left one injured.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Jackson Street around 7:15 p.m. on September 2.

While police responded to the area for a call of shots fired, they received another call for a person who'd been shot. That's where they found one victim, who was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Now, officers are looking for Harris, who has been charged with the following:

Discharge Firearm in Public Place – Bodily Injury

Malicious Wounding by Mob

Assault: Shoot, Cut, Stab, Etc. in Commission of Felony

Robbery

Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Suffolk police said Harris is 5'8" and weighs around 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and should be considered armed and dangerous.