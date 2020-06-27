Suffolk Police still searching for gunman in May shooting

Police were called to Renee's Celebration Center over Memorial Day Weekend, where they saw multiple fights breaking out and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

SUFFOLK, Va. — It's been a month since multiple fights broke out at a Memorial Day weekend party in Suffolk that left a woman shot in the leg, and police are still searching for the gunman.

Late on the night of May 24, police were called to Renee's Celebration Center in the 100 block of E. Washington Street. Officers arrived to find more than 100 people gathered at an event venue and saw several, active fights. They also found a 27-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries. A man charged with a weapons violation was cooperative during the investigation, but police say they have not yet been able to identify the gunman.

The shooting remains under investigation.