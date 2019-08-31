SUFFOLK, Va. — A shooting in the Wynnewood area of Suffolk sent two people to the hospital Friday night, police said.

One victim's injuries are considered life-threatening.

The call of a shooting in the 6000 block of Brookwood Drive came in around 10:51 p.m.

Police said officers first responded to a hospital where two men with gunshot wounds were dropped off.

One man's injuries are serious, the other man has injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line or submit tips at www.p3tips.com.

Tipsters can also visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page.

You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

