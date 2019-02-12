SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who is accused of using counterfeit currency.

Police said 24-year-old Natesha Lashay Cheeks used the fake money to purchase gift cards at the following locations:

November 13: Rite Aid in the 1500 block of Holland Road

November 25: Family Dollar in the 800 block of East Washington Street

In each incident, Cheeks allegedly passed $400 in counterfeit currency to purchase Visa gift cards.

RELATED: Women accused of stealing elderly lady's credit cards, smiling on $5K shopping spree

RELATED: Porch pirates are stealing holiday deliveries. Here's what you should do.

Police sais she is described as about 5’02” tall, weighs about 150 pounds, with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Cheek’s whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.