SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Suffolk Emergency Communications received a call Monday morning that a Suffolk Public School bus struck a black bear.

The call came in around 9:03 a.m. Monday. Six students were on the bus when it reportedly struck a black bear in the 1200 block of Hosier Road.

There was no damage to the bus and the bear got up and ran away following the incident.

The school bus continued on its morning route.

There is no further information available.

