Suffolk

Suffolk Public Schools to hand out 'clear book bags' in an effort to bolster security

According to school officials, the clear bags will help ensure prohibited items aren't brought into the school and make security more "fluid and efficient."

SUFFOLK, Va. — A change meant to help security is headed to some Suffolk schools next week. 

Officials with Suffolk Public Schools are planning to hand out clear backpacks to students starting Monday.

According to King's Fork High School's Facebook page, the clear bags will help staff ensure prohibited items aren't brought into the school and make security checkpoints more "fluid and efficient."

Students can get the backpacks during their lunch break on a "volunteer basis," according to officials.

The following high schools will hand out the clear backpacks:

  • King's Fork High School
  • Nansemond River High School
  • Lakeland High School
  • Turlington Woods School
  • Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School
  • Forest Glen Middle School
  • John F. Kennedy Middle School
  • John Yeates Middle School
  • King's Fork Middle School

