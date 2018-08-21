SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A spokesperson for Suffolk Public Schools confirmed that a woman who died after a crash in Prince George County over the weekend was an elementary school teacher with the school district.

Jodie Linkous, 43, died at a hospital after the vehicle she was driving struck another car head-on Sunday morning.

According to Prince George County Police, the crash took place in the 11000 block of Hitchcock Road just before 11 a.m.

Linkous was driving a 2016 Kia Soul westbound on Hitchcock Road when it crossed the center of the road and struck a 2010 Honda Accord that was traveling eastbound.

Medics rushed her to Southside Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Southside Regional Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash. No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

According to Suffolk Public Schools spokesperson Bethanne Bradshaw, Linkous was an art teacher at one of the elementary schools in Suffolk.

