Suffolk Public Schools hosting virtual job fair for teachers

SUFFOLK, Va. — Educators in Hampton Roads are getting an opportunity to attend a 3-day virtual job fair next week.

Suffolk Public Schools announced that it will be hosting a virtual job fair on March 9 - 11 from 2 - 5 p.m. This will held for elementary, secondary and special education teachers.

Here is the schedule attendees:

March 9 - Elementary teachers

- Elementary teachers March 10 - Secondary teachers

- Secondary teachers March 11 - Special Education teachers

SPS said it is encouraging recent graduates to attend the event, also those who are interested in provisional entry teaching opportunities.

Candidates who are eligible to receive VA Licensure to teach are also encouraged to apply and current SPS employees who would like to transfer.

Applicants will need to bring the following:

In-state - Valid VA Teaching Certificate

Out of State - Valid teaching certificate and Praxis Scores

New Graduate - Letter of eligibility from college transcripts and Praxis Scores