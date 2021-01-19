Suffolk Public Schools partners with food bank to support local families

Suffolk Public Schools and the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia is hosting a 'Nourishing Our Neighbors' event this Thursday at Booker T. Washington Elementary.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Local families are getting an opportunity to receive fresh produce this Thursday at no cost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suffolk Public Schools announced it is holding a 'Nourishing Our Neighbors' event on Thursday, Jan. 21 from 3-5 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Norfolk. This is a community partnership event with the Food Bank of Southeastern VA and the Eastern Shore.

As part of the program's initiative, families are receiving fresh produce to provide their households with healthier food options. These produce items include clementines, radishes, red apples and russet potatoes.

SPS said all produce items will be packaged separately and handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Nutritional Services Supervisor, Angela Sproul led the organization in October 2020 and that was when the first 'Nourishing Our Neighbors' event was held.