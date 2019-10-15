SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools is reminding drivers about bus stop safety after a King's Fork High School student was hit by a car on Monday.

To keep students safe when getting on or off of a school bus, the school district is reminding motorists to follow the road rules.

Suffolk Public Schools also encourage parents to talk with their children about safety at the bus stop, and when crossing streets.

Motorists can be charged with Reckless Driving and get 6 demerit points on their DMV record if they pass a stopped school bus that has flashing red lights and an extended stop sign.

Here's the breakdown when drivers can and cannot pass a stopped school bus:

Two-lane and four-lane : Vehicles traveling in both directions must stop.

: Vehicles traveling in both directions must stop. Multi-lane with paved center turn lane : Vehicles traveling in both directions must stop.

: Vehicles traveling in both directions must stop. Divided highway with barrier or grass median: Vehicles behind a bus must stop. Vehicles traveling in the opposite direction must proceed with caution.

The Suffolk Public Schools said the same information will be sent to families Tuesday night by recorded and email message using the School Messenger.

Also, the Transportation Department will be reviewing bus stop locations to ensure pedestrian safety.

