Suffolk Public Schools, Rite Aid offering COVID-19 vaccines to staff & students

The COVID-19 shots will be offered to staff and students of Suffolk Public Schools.

There's another opportunity for Hampton Roads residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they haven't already.

Suffolk Public Schools said the shot will be available for its students and staff members. The city's public school division announced Tuesday that it would be teaming up with Rite Aid Pharmacy to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

In order for students to get vaccinated, they have to be at least 12 years old.

Here are the vaccination dates (for first and second doses):

July 13 , 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at King's Fork Middle School (Summer school 'B day')

, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at King's Fork Middle School (Summer school 'B day') July 14 , 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. at King's Fork High School (Summer school 'A day')

, 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. at King's Fork High School (Summer school 'A day') July 15, 12 to 5 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Middle School

The Pfizer vaccine will be given out for those who want it. This brand of vaccine requires two doses, given 21 days apart.

A signed Rite-Aid consent form is required for students who are getting the vaccine, but have conflicting class schedules. It has to be turned in to the summer school nurse by July 12.

To register online for one of the clinics, click here. Parent permission is needed if you are under 18.

For more information on the vaccine, you can visit the SPS Website.