SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools is asking parents to fill out a survey on whether the school year should start before Labor Day.

Last year, the General Assembly passed legislation that allows school divisions to start the school year up to 14 days before the Labor Day holiday.

Schools divisions must still meet Virginia's 180-school-day minimum requirement.

Suffolk school officials said the survey will help them learn more about the possible changes and when the school year should begin.

The survey will close on Aug. 31. You can take the survey here.





