Several Suffolk railroad crossings will be closed for 'emergency repairs and maintenance'

SUFFOLK, Va. — Several railroad crossings in Suffolk will be closed for emergency repairs and maintenance starting Tuesday.
Suffolk Public Works Roadways Division has announced that there will be multiple crucial upcoming rail road crossing closures saying "It is crucial to emphasize that these closures will result in a complete shutdown of the affected crossings. Motorists should prepare to adhere to designated detours or arrange an alternative route."
There will be closures at
- North Main Street between Prentis Street and Finney Avenue -
- August 29, 11:00 a.m. to August 30, 8:00 a.m.
- West Constance Road between Prentis Street and Second Street -
- August 31, 11:00 a.m. to September 1, 8:00 a.m.
- Kings Fork Road at Archers Mill Road
- August 29, 8:00 a.m. to September 6, 8 a.m.
Suffolk Public Works Roadways Division added that the dates and times given are subject to change based on weather conditions.