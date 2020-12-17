Suffolk reports ruptured gas line in Castlewood neighborhood

Thursday afternoon, the city of Suffolk said there had been a gas line ruptured in the 6400 Sand Gate Drive North in the Castlewood neighborhood.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Thursday afternoon, the city of Suffolk said there had been a gas line ruptured in the 6400 Sand Gate Drive North in the Castlewood neighborhood.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m., and three homes were evacuated to protect residents near the area. Four other homes were advised to shelter in place.

By Thursday evening, the line had been fixed and those people were allowed to return to the neighborhood.

Investigators think contractors hit the line while working in the neighborhood.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police both came to the scene to make sure people stayed safe. Columbia Natural Gas attended to the leak.