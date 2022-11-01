Adult, two children hurt in Suffolk crash

The crash happened on Route 58, between Pruden Boulevard and Pitchkettle Road.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A bad crash on Route 58 sent several people to the hospital in Suffolk on Monday.

First responders with Suffolk Fire & Rescue said the accident happened between Pruden Boulevard and Pitchkettle Road. Three vehicles were involved.

One adult had to be pulled out of the wreckage and was airlifted by Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance to the hospital. Two children were also taken by ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

There's no word at this time on any of their conditions.