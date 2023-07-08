Suffolk school administrators consider changes to transgender policy

The proposed changes are prompted by 2023 model policies finalized under Gov. Youngkin's administration. The revisions have met both praise and backlash.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Administrators at Suffolk Public Schools are coming up with new additions and adjustments to their transgender policies.

The proposed changes are prompted by controversial 2023 model policies finalized under Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration.

The Virginia Department of Education released the 2023 model policies in July. Since, each school board in the Commonwealth has been grappling with how to address the guidelines.

Some people say the revisions under Gov. Youngkin's administration restore parental rights, whereas other people say they are harmful to LGBTQ+ youth.

Suffolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John B. Gordon III met with the review policy committee Monday afternoon.

They looked over a copy of the transgender policy, with some language that mirrors the 2023 model policies. Some words were added on by Dr. Gordon.

"We wanted to make sure in doing so that we can protect students' rights first. That's always the most important, but also to include components from the model policies that show that parents are partners," said Dr. Gordon.

Suffolk mom Johanna White offers her take, saying "Ultimately, I think it should be very parent-based."

She also believes the rules should not discriminate against any student.

"You can be inclusive, but still fair," White added.

The proposal on the table in Suffolk includes instruction to employees to call each student by the name on official record and refer only to pronouns which adhere to the student's sex on official record. There are exceptions, like if an 18-year-old student, emancipated student or parent requests in writing use of another name or set of pronouns.

Additionally, Dr. Gordon is suggesting documentation from a licensed psychiatrist or psychologist also count toward the exception, if "it would pose an unreasonable risk to the student’s health and mental well being to address the student by use of a pronoun that corresponds to the sex of the student appearing in the student’s official record."

"If you take a look at the research and the data, students who are going through gender dysphoria or any type of sexual identity crisis - their risk of suicide multiplies compared to everyone else. And that's the basis I'm looking at," the superintendent told 13News Now.

Dr. Gordon also proposes students should be allowed to use the restroom or locker room that corresponds with their gender identity. He adds "some transgender students will want that access, others may want alternatives," like single-use restrooms.

The actual vote from the school board on changes to the transgender policy is not expected until the fall.

Suffolk school board members will read over the proposed policies on September 14. Then, they will review it again and likely vote on October 12.

Parents and students can weigh in during the public comment period at both meetings.

Furthermore, in Virginia Beach, school board members have not yet acted when it comes to Gov. Youngkin's model policies.

Although, earlier this summer, they narrowly passed a fiercely-debated resolution.