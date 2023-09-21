Suffolk School Board discusses possible changes to transgender policy

The Virginia Department of Education’s 2023 transgender model policy says school employees should use students’ names and pronouns that adhere to their birth sex.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Thursday evening, Suffolk School Board members discussed potential changes to the district’s transgender policies.

The proposed changes are prompted by controversial 2023 model policies finalized under Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration.

The Virginia Department of Education’s (VDOE) 2023 transgender model policy says school employees should use students’ names and pronouns that adhere to their birth sex.

Exceptions include written requests submitted by a parent, an 18-year-old student or an emancipated minor.

Last month, Suffolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John B. Gordon III suggested documentation from a licensed psychiatrist or psychologist also count toward the exception.

Thursday night, he addressed the crowd.

“...But it seems like every time we try to compromise, the attacks grow stronger. And then never think about the impact on the kids,” Dr. Gordon said.

Some say the policy restores parental rights, while others say its harmful to LGBTQ+ youth.

“I respectfully say the school board, school staff and teachers do not know the students better than their parents,” one speaker said.

“1.8 million LGBT youth consider suicide every year and at least one attempts it every 45 seconds. That means two have attempted while I’ve been speaking," said another speaker.

Some speakers voiced concerns over gender-neutral bathrooms.

“Think about all kids. Think about those that are going to be violated," one speaker said.

Others voiced concerns over the mental health of LGBTQ+ youth.

“The 2023 model policy recklessly endangers transgender students who do not want to come out to their families," another said.

Dr. Gordon told the crowd while everyone has their own views on the model policy, he wants everyone to stay respectful.

“Disrespect means that you do not respect the other individual for their expertise, job or who they are. And that’s part of the reason why we are so passionate about this policy,” he said.