SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk school bus went into a ditch on Friday morning, and several students were taken to a local hospital.

Suffolk police said the accident happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Babbtown Road. The bus was headed to John F. Kennedy Middle School with 14 students on board.

When officers arrived on the scene, several students complained about minor arm and leg pains.

After the crash, several students were taken to school by another bus, or some students picked up by their parents.

Officers said three students were taken to Sentara Obici Hospital complaining of minor pain and injuries. The parents of 2 additional students didn’t want their child to be taken to the hospital.

Suffolk police said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

