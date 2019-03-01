The Magnificent Marching Warrior Band from Nansemond River High School spent New Year's Day on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to perform in the Sugar Bowl Halftime show.

After a 1,044-mile bus ride to New Orleans and back, the students return to school with once in a lifetime memory.

71,000 people packed the stadium to watch the game and saw them on the field at halftime, representing the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“Oh, I was proud of them,” said band director Edward Woodis.

Nearly one year to the day, Woodis said they received the invitation to perform by Bowl Games of America and World Strides.

This experience was a first for Woodis -- band director for 19 years -- the team, and the school.

So, the bandmembers raised more than $124,000 on their own to take this trip.

The group then learned an entire show with nine other bands in three hours, for the big halftime show.

Students told us it was a lot of hard work and practice to perform past the nerves.

Parent Felicia Jones said, “I’m going to tear up, because they did an awesome job.”

Now these 70 students have the memories, pictures, and pride for the arts by representing the community in the Sugar Bowl.

“It’s important to the kids. It makes for a better school, better community, and better students,” said Woodis.

“It’s a small step for us and a huge step for the entire performing arts community in Suffolk,” said drum leader, Jaylen Boney.

The band director has applied to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade every year since 2002. One day, he hopes the band will get an invitation.

If anyone would like to help defray some of the cost for the trip, they can still donate online through Online School Payments or send a check or money order made out to NRHS MMW BAND directly to the school.