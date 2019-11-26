SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police and Fire & Rescue were sent to Col. Fred Cherry Middle School on Tuesday after a teacher was injured during an outdoor science experiment.

Police said the teacher was hurt after there was a chemical reaction, and magnesium unexpectedly ignited.

Suffolk's Emergency Communications was contacted by the school's resource officer around noon. The officer said the incident took place on the blacktop behind the school.

The teacher received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel before he was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The teacher's injuries were considered to be non-life threatening.

Suffolk police said no students were in the immediate proximity of the incident, and there was no danger to the school or school property.

Police said this was a preapproved science experiment, and no hazardous materials were used.

