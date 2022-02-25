Suffolk fire department battles huge flames from septic tank business

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue teams worked to put out a large business fire at Bell Street and East Washington Street on Friday afternoon.
A post from the department said that "all hands" were helping pour water onto the fire at Rillco, Inc., a septic tank business.
Crews arrived at the location shortly before 1:30 p.m. As of 2 p.m., they continue to work to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Parts of East Washington Street in the area are currently shut down.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known and will remain under investigation.