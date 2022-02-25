Suffolk fire department battles huge flames from septic tank business

A post from the department said that "all hands" were helping pour water onto the Rillco, Inc. business on Bell Street.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue teams worked to put out a large business fire at Bell Street and East Washington Street on Friday afternoon.

A post from the department said that "all hands" were helping pour water onto the fire at Rillco, Inc., a septic tank business.

Crews arrived at the location shortly before 1:30 p.m. As of 2 p.m., they continue to work to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Parts of East Washington Street in the area are currently shut down.