No injuries reported following shed fire in Suffolk, two other homes damaged

When officials arrived, the shed was completely engulfed in flames.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two homes were damaged and a shed was completely destroyed following a fire in Suffolk on Wednesday.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 100 block of Cove Point Drive around 3:15 p.m. for reports of a residential fire.

When crews arrived, they found a 10-foot by 12-foot shed completely engulfed in flames.

Two homes also had heat damage. An occupant was home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.

Officials said the fire was brought under control quickly. The following units responded to the scene: Battalion 1; Engines 1, 2, and 4; Ladder 6; Safety 1; EMS-1; Medic 3; and Rescue 1 and 6.