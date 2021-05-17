Police investigate after man is shot in Suffolk

After reports of shots fired on Hunter Street, police say an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at a police precinct.

SUFFOLK, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Monday afternoon in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Police, reports came in shortly after 5 p.m. about gunshots fired in the area of the 300 block of Hunter Street.

As officers responded, an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived in a private vehicle at Suffolk Police Precinct 1, located at 230 East Washington Street.

The man was given emergency medical treatment and then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on any possible suspects or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.