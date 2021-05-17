Police investigate after man is shot in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Monday afternoon in Suffolk.
According to Suffolk Police, reports came in shortly after 5 p.m. about gunshots fired in the area of the 300 block of Hunter Street.
As officers responded, an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived in a private vehicle at Suffolk Police Precinct 1, located at 230 East Washington Street.
The man was given emergency medical treatment and then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There's no word on any possible suspects or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.