Family displaced after vehicle crashes into Suffolk home

Fortunately, neither the driver nor anyone in the house was hurt. Police say charges are forthcoming.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A family will need a new place to live after a man drove a car into their home.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Stoney Ridge Avenue. That's in the Estates of Scottsfield neighborhood in Suffolk.

Suffolk Police say that based on a preliminary investigation, a vehicle was driving on Stoney Ridge Avenue when it left the roadway and crashed into a house's front entrance.

Fortunately, neither the driver nor anyone in the house was hurt. Friends are helping the displaced family.