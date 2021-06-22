Family displaced after vehicle crashes into Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. — A family will need a new place to live after a man drove a car into their home.
It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Stoney Ridge Avenue. That's in the Estates of Scottsfield neighborhood in Suffolk.
Suffolk Police say that based on a preliminary investigation, a vehicle was driving on Stoney Ridge Avenue when it left the roadway and crashed into a house's front entrance.
Fortunately, neither the driver nor anyone in the house was hurt. Friends are helping the displaced family.
Police say the driver is in custody and we're told that charges will be on the way.