Suffolk to offer free drive-in movies at Bennett's Creek Park

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk is transforming Bennett's Creek Park into a drive-in movie park on July 24 and July 31.

The movies, "Jumanji: The Next Level" and "Incredibles 2," respectively, will be free to attend. Guests can show up starting at 8 p.m., and the movies start rolling at 8:30 p.m.

In a series of tweets, the city said social distancing was required, and recommended people stay in their cars to catch the flicks.

There won't be a concession stand, so make sure to bring popcorn from home. People are welcome to bring their dogs, as long as they stay leashed when not in a vehicle.