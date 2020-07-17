Suffolk to offer free drive-in movies at Bennett's Creek Park

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk is transforming Bennett's Creek Park into a drive-in movie park on July 24 and July 31.
The movies, "Jumanji: The Next Level" and "Incredibles 2," respectively, will be free to attend. Guests can show up starting at 8 p.m., and the movies start rolling at 8:30 p.m.
In a series of tweets, the city said social distancing was required, and recommended people stay in their cars to catch the flicks.
There won't be a concession stand, so make sure to bring popcorn from home. People are welcome to bring their dogs, as long as they stay leashed when not in a vehicle.
Bennett's Creek Park will be closed from 7-8 p.m. on those two Fridays, so organizers can set up the 40-foot screen.