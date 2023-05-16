Historic Suffolk Towers to get restoration following 2021 fire

The building, which originally opened in the 1920s as the Elliott Hotel, closed following a three-alarm fire in 2021 and all residents had to move out.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUFFOLK, Va. — A historic Downtown Suffolk apartment building is undergoing a large renovation project, nearly two years after it was damaged in a fire.

Mayor Mike Duman announced Suffolk Towers would undergo a modern renovation during his State of the City address on Tuesday.

The building on North Main Street closed following a three-alarm fire in July 2021 and all residents had to move out.

Duman said three companies are teaming up to open 45 apartments by the summer of 2024.

Baron's Pub and Restaurant, which occupies Suffolk Towers' ground floor, will remain open during the renovation.

Suffolk Towers first opened nearly a century ago as The Elliott Hotel. It was later converted into apartments in the 1980s.