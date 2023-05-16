Historic Suffolk Towers to get restoration following 2021 fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — A historic Downtown Suffolk apartment building is undergoing a large renovation project, nearly two years after it was damaged in a fire.
Mayor Mike Duman announced Suffolk Towers would undergo a modern renovation during his State of the City address on Tuesday.
The building on North Main Street closed following a three-alarm fire in July 2021 and all residents had to move out.
Duman said three companies are teaming up to open 45 apartments by the summer of 2024.
Baron's Pub and Restaurant, which occupies Suffolk Towers' ground floor, will remain open during the renovation.
Suffolk Towers first opened nearly a century ago as The Elliott Hotel. It was later converted into apartments in the 1980s.
The developers who will work on restoring the building said that the building's "original life as a hotel will remain with the restored check-in desk, decorative plasterwork, and terrazzo floors." Other historic elements such as doors will be preserved.