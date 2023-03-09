Tractor-trailer hit-and-run damages power pole in Suffolk

Suffolk police said officers were called to the intersection of Constance Road and Main Street just before noon Thursday.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Drivers in Downtown Suffolk can expect delays for several hours after a tractor-trailer hit and damaged a power pole before fleeing the scene, the Suffolk Police Department said Thursday.

Suffolk police said officers were called to the intersection of Constance Road and Main Street just before noon. A Dominion Energy power pole was split during the collision.

Travel in the area is restricted while Dominion crews work to repair the pole. Detours are in place as repairs are being made.