A diesel fuel leak closed both lanes of travel for several hours to contain the damage.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A two-vehicle crash in Suffolk closed both North and Southbound roads of Whalleyville Boulevard Wednesday morning.

A tractor-trailer and an SUV collided near 5882 Whalleyville Boulevard at around 3 a.m., according to the Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue.

A diesel fuel leak has both lanes of travel closed for several hours while the damage is contained.