SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — About 500 residences have been affected following a water main break in Suffolk Friday morning.

The break happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of White Marsh Road. Homes from White Marsh Road to Shingle Creek south -- including Davis Boulevard and the communities of Stratford Terrace, Cypress Farms, and Parker Riddick Apartments -- are affected.

An emergency water station was set up for affected citizens at the East Suffolk Recreation Center located at 138 S. 6th Street. People should bring their own sanitized containers in order to receive water. In addition, the East Suffolk Recreation Center restroom facilities only will also be open and available for use.

The American Red Cross has also donated bottled water and it is available at the recreation center.

Investigators said the water main break happened as crews from Public Works cleared debris from Shingle Creek to allow proper storm drainage from Hurricane Florence.

Officials hope to have repairs completed by 6 p.m. Friday.

