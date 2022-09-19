Suffolk welcomes world-class Kyiv City Ballet

Kyiv City Ballet is making its first appearances in the United States. The company has extended its months-long tour due to the war in Ukraine.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUFFOLK, Va. — Kyiv City Ballet is sharing its talents with audiences across the United States for the first time.

One show will take place in Suffolk -- the only Virginia performance on the tour.

“They are one of the world’s great ballet companies, and for them to come to Suffolk, Virginia…we’re just incredibly honored,” said Lorelei Costa Morrow, the executive director for the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts.

Sunflowers and welcome messages decorate the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts. It’s all in preparation for the arrival of the 41 members of Kyiv City Ballet for the week.

“They’re going to be performing on the Birdsong Stage which is right behind us. They’re going to be doing programs for school children," Morrow said. "They’re going to be doing master classes for youth.”

Before coming to Suffolk on Monday, Kyiv City Ballet kicked off their U.S. Fall tour in Wilmington, North Carolina, and then performed in Charlotte.

Morrow said the troupe extended its tour to the U.S after performing all over Europe for several months.

This afternoon, the @suffolkcenter will welcome the world-class Kyiv City Ballet.



The troupe extended its tour to the U.S. for the first time after performing in Europe for months.



The invasion of Ukraine has prevented the troupe from returning home since February.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/MpnZT8XBHG — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) September 19, 2022

“They were actually on tour when the invasion of their country began," she said. "They were in France, and then they couldn’t go home.”

Art venues across Europe provided shelter for the dancers. Now, it’s Suffolk’s turn, with several organizations chipping in to help.

Morrow said the center even created an exhibition of artwork called ‘Tribute to Peace’ in honor of the ballet company.

“And also expressing how those artists interpret peace and their tribute to peace," she said.

Morrow said this visit is a cultural exchange, allowing Virginians to learn more about those who live across the water.

“We hope it’s a way to give these artists a few days of hospitality, a few days of respite and give them a chance to tell their story to Virginians,” she said.

“Suffolk is privileged to welcome the members of the world-class Kyiv City Ballet to our beautiful city,” said Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman.

“Our community has watched the events in Ukraine with despair, and now it is our honor to offer a safe respite for these dancers, at least for a few days, while they share their art with us.”