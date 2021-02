Suffolk Fire and Rescue said they were called to the Wilson Pines Apartments off East Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon.

SUFFOLK, Va. — No one was hurt but four people are out of their home after a fire broke out at a Suffolk apartment.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue said they were called to the Wilson Pines Apartments off East Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from a second-floor unit.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to a kitchen and it was brought under control just before 4:30 p.m.