SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police Department said a woman was arrested after a child fell from a second-story window on Wednesday.

Police said the child is six-years-old.

Suffolk Emergency Communications received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. about an injured person who fell out of a window in the 200 block of Grace Street.

Officers said the child received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel before being taken to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk with serious injuries.

After investigating, police said 24-year-old Yvonne Wakita Williams of Suffolk was arrested on charged with Abuse And Neglect of Children Endangering Health, and Cruelty and Injuries to Children.

She is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Child Protective Services also responded and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Suffolk Police