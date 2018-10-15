SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Suffolk police arrested a woman following a direct indictment on numerous charges including Crimes Against Nature.

On October 12, 42-year-old Christina Danielle Patterson was arrested on six counts of Crimes Against Nature – Beastiality/Carnally Know any Brute Animal, and six counts of Animal Cruelty. She was charged after an investigating that started on July 31, 2017, at her home in the 2400 block of Freeman Mill Road.

Christina Danielle Patterson is in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Patterson's husband, 47-year-old Richard Allen Patterson has been held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail on federal charges since March 2018. Any charges against him on a state level related to these incidents will not move forward until after his federal process has been completed.

Richard Allen Patterson.

READ MORE: Federal agents, local authorities investigating man for possible bestiality

The investigation by the Suffolk Police Department following the execution of a search warrant involving Imperial K-9, LLC by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms after a subsequent search of computers seized from the residence revealed videos of the couple engaged in acts of bestiality.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC