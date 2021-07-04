Woman accused of three separate robberies in Suffolk

29-year-old Andrea Bryant is accused of robbing three different convenience stores in the past week.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk say they've charged a woman for multiple robberies.

The latest incident was reported just on Tuesday morning at the CVS located on Godwin Boulevard.

Bryant is also accused of robbing the Miller Mart in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard early on March 29 and robbing a 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of North Main Street early on the morning of April 1.

In each incident, police say Bryant implied she had a weapon and made off with cash and other items. No one was hurt in any of the robberies.

Bryant is currently charged with three counts of robbery, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. More charges are pending.