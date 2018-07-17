SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A Suffolk woman will spend a year in prison and six months under house arrest, after she was convicted of helping her husband illegally buy and sell guns.

A federal judge sentenced 42-year-old Christina Patterson on Monday. ATF investigators say last year, they arrested Patterson and her husband, Richard. Richard Patterson is a convicted felon, but was allegedly buying and selling weapons out of the couple's home.

Investigators said Christina Patterson helped with the sales and also tried to tamper with a witness after the investigation began.

