Winning Streak: Suffolk woman wins more than $100,000 in total with lottery tickets

Krystle Smith didn't think much of it at first, but she won $100 several weeks ago on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

A week after that, she won another $100. Then $200 the following week.

So when she stopped at the Suffolk Sunoco on Godwin Boulevard and bought another ticket, it was fitting that she would win again. Except this time, she won $100,000.

“It’s kind of surreal,” she told Lottery officials. “I told my fiancé, ‘Babe, I think I just won a lot of money!’”

For this specific game, the White Ice Crossword 5X, the chances of Smith winning one of the six top prizes was 1 in 1,224,000.

Smith is excited, and she hasn't yet decided what to do with the money.