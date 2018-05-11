Police say they have arrested the man suspected of a fatal weekend shooting in Suffolk.

According to a city spokesperson, emergency communications received a report about a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. They responded to the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway, where they discovered 30-year-old Corey Lovell Baker dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the suspect as 21-year-old Tavarus A. Gray Junior, and warrants were issued for Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Gray reportedly fled in a white panel van before police arrived on scene.

Police say he was found and taken into custody shortly after midnight Tuesday, November 6.

Gray was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

