Suspicious package cleared outside Suffolk apartments

The owner of the package was located and it was cleared as safe, officials said.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police say a suspicious package found outside an apartment complex was cleared Monday morning.

Earlier, Suffolk officials reported the suspicious package was found outside the clubhouse at the Bainbridge 3200 Apartments in the 3200 block of Prices Fork Boulevard. The call came in around 8:15 a.m.

Police and fire crews secured the area and brought in the Virginia State Police bomb squad.