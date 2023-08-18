'Suspicious' Suffolk fire starts overnight at Bodega convenience store, says Fire & Rescue

SUFFOLK, Va. — A suspicious fire started at a convenience store in Suffolk early Friday.
Around 1:45 a.m. Suffolk Fire & Rescue got a report of a commercial structure at a Bodega-style convenience store near 600 County Street.
They got to the scene at 1:50 a.m. When they arrived crews saw fire showing from the rear of the single-story bodega. The store was unoccupied at the time of the incident.
The fire was attacked by firefighters while others searched the store. Crews isolated the fire to the rear of the store and then placed it under control by 2:00 a.m.
There were no injuries reported.
Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office is leading an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire. They are considering the fire suspicious and are asking anyone with information about the circumstances to call their office at 757-515-455.