Family of 5 displaced after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — A fire broke out in a home on Sweetbriar Lane in Suffolk Wednesday evening.
According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the home in the 100 block of Sweetbriar Lane just before 8 p.m.
Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the garage of the single-family home.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about an hour; however, the entire home and garage sustained smoke damage.
No injuries were reported, but two adults and three children were displaced.
The fire is under investigation but appears to be accidental, according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue.