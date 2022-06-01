Family of 5 displaced after Suffolk house fire

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about an hour; however, the entire home and garage sustained smoke damage.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A fire broke out in a home on Sweetbriar Lane in Suffolk Wednesday evening.

According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the home in the 100 block of Sweetbriar Lane just before 8 p.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the garage of the single-family home.

Working fire. 100 Blk Sweetbriar Lane. pic.twitter.com/MFRKTi6suD — Suffolk Fire & Rescue (@suffolkvafire) June 2, 2022

No injuries were reported, but two adults and three children were displaced.