Taste of Suffolk back for 14th year with new changes

It's usually a one-day street festival but now it's a month-long event with deals at Suffolk restaurants.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Taste of Suffolk is back this year but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the one-day street festival is going to look a lot different.

Special events coordinator for Suffolk parks and recreation Chelsea Morgan said Taste of Suffolk is a major event for the city, so organizers didn’t want to give up on it entirely this year—they wanted to make it safer.

“It was usually a street festival down Main Street and it was so much fun. Last year, there was live music, and there was a beer garden, there were restaurants lining Main Street and thousands of people came out,” Morgan said.

But this time around, the city can’t encourage thousands of people to gather on Main Street.

But don’t worry—you can still enjoy deals at local restaurants in the city.

“It’s way different this year because of the COVID guidelines and the governor’s guidelines," Morgan said.

“We didn’t want to lose momentum with this great event that brings people to Suffolk to enjoy our local restaurants, so we decided to move forward with Taste of Suffolk To-Go.”

In a bid to cut down on crowds the event usually draws, Taste of Suffolk is offering deals at restaurants across the city that you can order as take-out. And this year, you have a lot of longer to check it out.

“Taste of Suffolk was previously a one-day event, but now we get to enjoy it all month long," Morgan said.

The deals end, at the end of September. And you can still dine-in safely where restaurants have coronavirus guidelines in place, indoors or outside on a patio.

“Supporting local businesses is more important than ever, right now," Morgan said. "And we’re encouraging citizens to get out, and eat local in the delicious restaurants Suffolk has to offer, and we’re encouraging people to pick up food and dine in the outdoor seating available at some restaurants or pick up family-style meals and take it home to have with their families.”