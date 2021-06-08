Suffolk Police: Teen injured after being shot in West Jericho neighborhood

SUFFOLK, Va. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy hurt Monday night in the West Jericho neighborhood, located in Suffolk.
Suffolk Police said they responded to a call on Monday, June 7, just after 10 p.m. about a shooting in a residential area. It happened in the 200 block of North 5th Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy who was suffering from a gunshot injury. He was taken to the hospital after getting medical treatment by Suffolk Fire and Rescue.
The boy is expected to be okay, his injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said the incident remains under an ongoing investigation at this time.
Anyone with information that could help detectives are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can click here to submit an anonymous tip online.