Suffolk Police: Teen injured after being shot in West Jericho neighborhood

Suffolk Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the 200 block of North 5th Street Monday night. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy hurt Monday night in the West Jericho neighborhood, located in Suffolk.

Suffolk Police said they responded to a call on Monday, June 7, just after 10 p.m. about a shooting in a residential area. It happened in the 200 block of North 5th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy who was suffering from a gunshot injury. He was taken to the hospital after getting medical treatment by Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

The boy is expected to be okay, his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the incident remains under an ongoing investigation at this time.